60 flights cancelled due to strike on Lisbon airport

Sunday was the last day of the three-day strike organised by the Lisbon airport’s handling workers. 60 flights had to be cancelled, and the number is expected to rise by the end of the day.

The strike took place on one of the busiest weekends of the year, with foreign and Portuguese tourists still travelling to and from summer holiday destinations.

Employees of handling company Portway are demanding better holiday pay and more career progression. Their work is essential to the operation of the airport: not only do they assist airlines with baggage, but also push planes onto the tarmac.

Pedro Figueiredo, spokesman for the National Union for Civil Aviation Workers (SINTAC), told Reuters that around 90 percent of Portway’s ramp operations workers at Lisbon and Porto aeroports were taking part in the three-day strike.

According to ANA, Portugal’s national airline operator, 31 arrivals and 28 departures had been cancelled on Sunday at Portugal’s busiest airport in Lisbon. SINTAC expects between 70 and 80 Lisbon flights to be cancelled on Sunday. A further 30 to 40 flights are expected to be cancelled at the Porto aeroport, said Figueiredo, although ANA’s website does not show any flight cancellations at Porto (Portugal’s second largest city), or at Faro and Funchal (southern tourist region of Algarve and the island of Madeira respectively).

“In the coming days, our union will evaluate the results of this strike and we may adopt new forms of fight,” Figueiredo said.

The airline industry has been plagued by employee strikes this summer. Airlines have been struggling with staff shortages due to layoffs brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced the demand for air travel. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, unstable oil prices have also caused airlines to stay in the black.

Staff shortages also put an extra burden on the air industry employees, and the inflation, which has been rampant across the globe, has prompted them to demand pay increases, knowing very well that the staff shortages give them an edge in the negotiations.