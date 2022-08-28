Monument dedicated to Polish cavalry unveiled at site of Battle of Komarów

The monument was unveiled on the occasion of the approaching 102nd anniversary of a battle fought between Polish and Bolshevik forces near the villages of Komarów and Wolica Śniatycka.

The battle started on August 30 and lasted until September 2, 1920. It came in the wake of the Battle of Warsaw, widely known as the Miracle on the Vistula, which was fought two weeks prior.

Forces of the Bolshevik 1st Cavalry Army under Semyon Budyonny, which during the engagement at the outskirts of Warsaw were attempting to take Lviv, some 340 km to the southeast of the Polish capital, have turned north in order to strike at the Polish flank and prevent a complete rout of Bolshevik forces under Mikhail Tukhachevsky, who was tasked with, and failed in, capturing Warsaw.

The Polish cavalry faced overwhelming odds. There were some 1,500-1,700 Polish cavalrymen engaged in the battle. Due to the chaos and progressing disintegration of the organisation and morale of the Bolshevik forces, their numbers are much harder to determine. The entire Budyonny’s army numbered some 17,500 men at that point, of which at least 6,000 were engaged in the battle.

Fought almost entirely by cavalry and horse artillery, the initial stages of the battle were very dynamic, with the situation on the battlefield changing like in a kaleidoscope. Polish forces initially attempted to surround Bolshevik forces and cut off their retreat. The Bolsheviks managed to evade being surrounded.

Polish cavalry forces charged at Bolshevik positions several times, but without immediate success, as the units were decimated after previous engagements. Polish aerial reconnaissance indicated that Budyonny’s main forces began a retreat, and Polish cavalry redoubled their efforts. Bolshevik cavalry attempted to counterattack late in the afternoon, but after a protracted engagement, Bolshevik forces began to break, with an ever-growing number of Bolshevik cavalrymen retreating from the field in a disorganised manner. The battle was over at dusk.

The Polish army suffered between 300 and 500 casualties. The 1st Cavalry Army’s losses stood at about 4,000, effectively incapacitating it as an offensive force, and within less than a month it was withdrawn from the Polish front.

The Battle of Komarów is widely recognised as the last great cavalry battle.

Monument unveiled

The last weekend of August is when the battle is celebrated and the battle is re-enacted. This year, a monument dedicated to the Glory of Polish Cavalry and Horse Artillery was unveiled at the site of the battle as part of the commemoration of its 102nd anniversary.

During the unveiling ceremony, a letter for Elżbieta Witek, the Speaker of the Lower House of Polish Parliament was read out. Speaker Witek, as did many other officials present at the ceremony, referred to the importance of Polish victory in the Polish-Bolshevik war, not just for the history of Poland, but also for the entire European continent.

“In those August days, when the fate of our fledgling statehood was being decided, the Polish cavalry defeated one of the strongest armies of Europe; it stood up to the Bolshevik invaders and their red ideology, thereby saving our sovereignty, as well as the western world from Bolshevik dictatorship,” wrote Speaker Witek in her letter.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak, was personally present at the ceremony. In his speech, he compared the Polish struggle of 1920 with the current Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I have been to Irpin near Kyiv, and I saw what the Russian army does, I have seen the consequences of the Russian invasion.” Minister Błaczak stressed that in order to protect Poland and the rest of Europe from the resurgence of aggressive Russian imperialism, it is necessary to cultivate the memory of the past, and steadily develop the defensive capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces.

“We will not allow an inch of Polish soil to be occupied by Russia. We will not allow it, because we want a Poland that is free. Because we want to and know how to defend our Motherland,” said Mr Błaszczak.

Piotr Gliński, Minister of Culture and National Heritage, also stressed the importance of cultivating the memory of times passed, and also referred to what is going on in Ukraine.

“We defended Europe back then, and today we are also facing challenges on account of what is going on across our eastern border […] [We cannot face contemporary challenges] if we do forget that today, as the events in Ukraine particularly and obviously prove, in the modern world the fate of nations is ultimately decided by their readiness to cherish the [national] community. To the point of laying down one’s life for this community.”

“Without memory, we will not survive,” concluded Minister Gliński.