Poland will defend its homeland says Polish MoD

Błaszczak made the statement during the unveiling of a monument which commemorates the Battle of Komarów, one of the most important battles of the Polish-Soviet War.

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

The Polish defence minister said, on Sunday, that Poland would never allow Russia to occupy “even an inch” of its soil.

“We will never allow this as we want Poland to be an independent country, because we want to defend our homeland, and because we know how to do this,” Minister Błaszczak said on Sunday in Wolica Sniatycka, eastern Poland.

Błaszczak made the statement during the unveiling of a monument which commemorates the Battle of Komarów, one of the most important battles of the Polish-Soviet War, in which Polish-Ukrainian forces defeated the Russian cavalry on August 31, 1920 and prevented the westward expansion of the Bolsheviks.

Referring to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Błaszczak said that during his visit to Irpin, near Kyiv, he had seen “the consequences of the Russian invasion.”

“Remembrance and perseverance in developing and strengthening the Polish army are the response to these threats,” the minister concluded.