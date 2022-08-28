Poles take individual, team titles at world flying championship

Michał Wieczorek of Poland won the individual title and Poland captured the team title at the 25th World Precision Flying Championship (WPFC) in Albi, France.

Wieczorek placed first ahead of another Pole, Marcin Chrząszcz, and Petr Jonas of the Czech Republic.

Poland also triumphed in the team category finishing ahead of France and the Czech Republic.

About 50 pilots and 30 planes from 12 countries competed in the World Precision Flying Championship (WPFC) in Albi.