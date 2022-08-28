Truck rolls into street party in the Netherlands, six killed

Dutch police said that six people had died and seven others were in hospital with injuries on Sunday morning in an incident when a truck rolled into a street party in the town of Nieuw Beijerland in the south of the Netherlands.

Police said are investigating the incident, which occured at about 7 p.m. (1700 GMT), around 30 km south of Rotterdam.

“At some point, a truck went off the road and crashed into the party,” police spokesperson Elianne Mastwijk told local broadcaster Rijnmond.

It was unclear what had caused the incident thus far police have said.

Police have released a statement saying that the truck driver, a 46-year-old man from Spain, was arrested as part of the investigation and taken to a police station.

Pictures published by Rijnmond and other local media websites showed a heavy truck from a Spanish transport company at the bottom of a small dyke, amid broken picnic tables.