EC President: ‘Evil will not have the last word in Ukraine’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday that “evil will not have the last word” in the conflict in Ukraine.

Ms von der Leyen was speaking at an event at the Taize Christian religious community in eastern France and said she was quoting the words of Brother Alois, the prior of the community.

“If Russia stops fighting, there will be no war in Ukraine, but if Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no more Ukraine,” she added.

Moscow and Kyiv traded fresh accusations on Saturday of shelling around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which has been a focus of international concern that fighting in the area could trigger a disaster.