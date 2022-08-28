Polish MoD says German policies towards Russia disappoint

Having described Germany's policies towards Russia as disappointing, Błaszczak said it had looked like this not from the day Olaf Scholz was appointed chancellor but much earlier.

The Polish defence minister has said that German policies towards Russia have been very dangerous for Europe.

“Because of these policies (Russian President – PAP) Vladimir Putin has been able to get money for armaments,” Minister Mariusz Błaszczak told the polskatimes.pl website in an interview, the excerpts of which were published on Sunday.

“Germany’s policies have been directed at doing business with Russia and, undoubtedly, this does not give us any security guarantees,” the defence minister said.

“It had also been disappointing in the times of Angela Merkel,” he added.

Błaszczak stated that Germany’s policies have been making both Europe and Germany dependent on the supplies of Russian raw materials for energy.

According to Błaszczak, the Kremlin has been given the prospect to shut off crude oil and gas supplies. “And this opportunity had already been used by Russia towards Ukraine in 2009, when Russia halted energy supplies to that country,” the minister said.

“These policies have not come as a surprise, but it is necessary to draw conclusions,” Błaszczak concluded.