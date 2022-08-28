Poland accepts over 5.86 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, nearly 5.86 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Sunday morning.

According to the SG, on Saturday Border Guard officers carried out around 26,600 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Sunday the number of arrivals had reached around 7,100 people.

The Border Guard also said that nearly 4.03 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Saturday, around 36,600 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.