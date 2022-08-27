You can’t prepare for a thing like war: Ukrainian journalist

Vadim Sokoliuk from the Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine claims that it was impossible for the Ukrainian media to prepare for the Russian invasion and the war that followed.
From the very beginning the main goal for the journalists, just as for other Ukrainians, was to stay alive. Reporting the news was only secondary, Mr Sokoliuk explained.
More on the role of journalists and Ukrainian media in the video.
