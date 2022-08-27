Serbia and Kosovo settled a dispute over the movement across their border: Borrell

Serbia and Kosovo have settled an ethnic dispute over the movement of citizens across their border, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. The issue has raised tensions between the two countries.

“We have a deal,” Borrell tweeted. “Under the EU-facilitated Dialogue, Serbia agreed to abolish entry/exit documents for Kosovo ID holders and Kosovo agreed to not introduce them for Serbian ID holders,” he added.

Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel freely between Kosovo and Serbia using their ID cards. The head EU diplomat said that the European Union received guarantees from Kosovo’s PM Albin Kurti to this end.

“This is a European solution. We congratulate both leaders on this decision and their leadership,” Borrell added.

The tension between Kosovo and Serbia resurfaced late last month when Pristina declared that Serbian identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid on Kosovar territory.

Serbs, who live mostly in northern Kosovo, reacted with fury, putting up roadblocks and firing their guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovar police officers. No one was injured.

Kurti postponed the implementation of the measure for a month, to September 1, after apparent pressure from the West.

About 50,000 ethnic Serbs live in the north of Kosovo, but they do not recognize the country’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia, and they maintain close ties to Belgrade.

Western-backed Kosovo is recognized by more than 100 countries, although not by Serbia, Russia, China, and several others.