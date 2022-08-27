World News 27.08

In this edition of World News, TVP World focuses on the war in Ukraine and its consequences on the international food trade, Russia’s rejection of the nuclear deal and Donald Trump’s troubles.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been underway for 185 days. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, autumn will be the decisive period of the war. After that, the weather will deteriorate, leading to a decrease in the intensity of the fighting.





Export of Ukrainian grain

The war has sparked fears of world hunger as Ukraine was unable to export its grains due to the Black Sea blockade. Following the deal between Ukraine, Turkey, the United Nations and Russia, Ukrainian grain export operations are up and running once again. Only this month, Ukraine managed to ship almost one million tonnes of grain abroad.

Russia rejected the nuclear deal

A conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons has failed to reach a final agreement. Russia blocked the final draft of the document over its invasion of Ukraine and the situation surrounding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Trouble for Donald Trump over classified documents

Former US president Donald Trump could be in serious trouble as the FBI announced more than 180 classified documents were found in his private residence, including 25 marked as top secret. The former American leader could be facing charges in the near future.

Thousands going on strike in UK

Thousands of UK workers are going on strike and millions more are predicted to join this autumn. it may be the beginning of the biggest labour crisis in decades.

Breivik sues Norwegian government

The infamous mass murderer Anders Breivik has once again sued the Norwegian government in an attempt to end his isolation in prison. The 43-year-old Norwegian terrorist has been in solitary confinement since 2012.

Fire in a hospital in Prague

Firefighters in Prague rushed to the Central Military Hospital after a fire had broken out in the attic of one of the buildings. More than 50 people had to be evacuated but luckily, according to local officials, no one was hurt.