Russians created jail in Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: Human rights group

Human rights activists claim that Russian mercenaries have created a jail in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It is allegedly used to torture volunteers, entrepreneurs and residents.

Activists announced that they heard reports of prisoners being electrocuted and suffocated with plastic bags. Russian mercenaries from the so-called “Wagner’s Group” also pour poisonous fluids into cells where Ukrainians are kept.

The prison in Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is also used as a filtration camp for local residents who are frequently deported to Russia. Eastern Group of Human Rights claims that Russians arrest entire families and ask for ransom for releasing them. However, ransoms are not accepted for known pro-Ukrainian activists who are kept in the plant.

Human rights activists appealed to International Atomic Energy Agency to send a special commission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to inspect the facility and aid those who are illegally kept there.