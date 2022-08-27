Polish F-16s will guard Slovak skies, MoD announced

From September 1 two Polish F-16 fighters will begin patrolling the airspace over Slovakia under an agreement between Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said during his visit to Slovakia.

The agreement, sealed earlier on Saturday in Slovakia’s Malacky-Kuchyna airbase by the three countries’ defence ministers, foresees aid to Slovakia by the Polish and Czech air forces in case of threats to the country’s airspace.





“We support one another, we all face the same threats in our part of Europe, and we are doing our best to respond. From September 1 a pair of Polish F-16s will add Slovakia to their patrol route,” Polish Defence Minister said after the signing of the accord.





In July Slovakia sent 12 of its MIG-29 fighters to Ukraine. It is expecting the first delivery of US-made F-16 jets in 2024, from a total batch of 18 it agreed to buy in 2018.