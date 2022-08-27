Ana Brnabić appointed for another term as Serbian PM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vuczić has appointed Ana Brnabić for the next term the Prime Minister. She has been heading the Serbian government since 2017.

In the April elections, Brnabić’s party was supported by 44 per cent of voters. Still, the official results and appointment of the PM were delayed due to wrongdoings in one of the regions.

“The Prime Minister will have to perform her duties in difficult times, in the time of war in Ukraine. Inflation and energy crisis remain serious challenges and there is rising tension in Kosovo,” Vuczić said at the appointment ceremony.

He added that one of the major tasks for the new government would be balancing between candidacy to the European Union and developing cooperation with Russia and China. Serbia remains nearly completely dependent on the supply of Russian natural gas and China is the main investor in the country. EU however remains the main trade partner for the Balkan nation.

The previous Serbian government, also headed by Ana Brnabić, condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine but did not join the sanctions imposed by the EU and many Western countries.