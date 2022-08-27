Polish slalom canoeist takes silver in world championships

Pacierpnik crossed the finishing line 1 minute and 80 seconds behind Australia's Jessica Fox who won gold with the time of 1,48.20.

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Poland’s Natalia Pacierpnik on Saturday was second in the women’s kayak K1 finals in the 2022 Canoe Slalom World Cup in Pau, France.

Pacierpnik crossed the finishing line 1 minute and 80 seconds behind Australia’s Jessica Fox who won gold with the time of 1,48.20.

Last year, Pacierpnik also came second in the K1 competition at Canoe Kayak Slalom World Cup in Prague, Czech Republic.