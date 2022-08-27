Japan pledges USD 30 bn to help Africa

Japan pledged USD 30 bn in aid for development in Africa during a Japan-Africa summit in Tunisia on Saturday. The Asian country’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, said that Japan wants to work more closely with the continent together with the rules-based international order, which is under threat after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He added that Tokyo would work to ensure grain shipments to Africa amid a global shortage.

“If we give up on a rules-based society and permit unilateral changes of the status quo by force, the impact of that will extend not only through Africa, but all the world,” the PM said via videolink, he could not be present during the event because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The head of the Japanese government stated that the USD 30 billion would be delivered over three years, promising smaller sums for food security in coordination with the African Development Bank.

Tunisia itself is in need of financial support as it faces a looming crisis in public finances that has been worsened by the global shortage of commodities. Week-long queues have formed at petrol stations amid a fuel shortage, while shops have started rationing some goods.

Internal turmoil

The summit has given Tunisian President Kais Saied, who recently seized broad powers through a constitutional referendum, the biggest international platform since Tunisia’s 2019 election.

Speaking on Friday at a joint press conference with his Japanese counterpart, Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandirepeatedly emphasised Tunisia’s commitment to democracy, which has been questioned by the President’s critics.

Tensions over summit guests

The summit has caused some tensions between Tunisia and Morocco, which was angered by President Saied’s decision to invite the Polisario movement that seeks independence for Western Sahara, a territory Rabat regards as its own.

Morocco and Tunisia have recalled their ambassadors from respective countries for consultations. Rabat said the decision to invite Polisario leader Brahim Ghali was made against Japan’s wishes. Tokyo has yet to comment.