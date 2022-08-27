Poland, South Korea sign multi-billion arms contract

Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Blaszczak approved executive contracts for the purchase of tanks and self-propelled howitzers from South Korea on Friday. “We have achieved a great deal in a short period of time,” he pointed out.

Minister Błaszczak added that “from the point of view of Poland’s security, the most important thing is that the first batch of tanks and howitzers will be delivered to the Polish Army this year”.

The contracts

Two South Korean companies have signed a USD 5.76 bn contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul’s arms procurement agency said on Saturday. Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid Russia’s increasingly aggressive behaviour.

The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South Korea’s biggest ever arms deal.

Hyundai Rotem Co. will ship K2 Black Panther tanks, while Hanwha Defence, the defence unit of Hanwha Corp, will send K9 self-propelled howitzers, the Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) stated.

The parties have not announced the value of the entire deal, which South Korean media estimated at up to KRW 20 trillion (USD 15 bn).

“As defence exports are extremely important in terms of sharing weapon systems, mutual logistics support and strengthening security alliances, this export deal is expected to contribute to our efforts to build solidarity with European countries and expand the boundaries of our security capabilities,” DAPA said in a statement.

Bolstering defensive capability

Poland agreed to buy 180 K2 tanks, 212 howitzers and 48 FA-50 fighter jets under the deal. Friday’s contract covers the first instalment, DAPA said, without elaborating on the numbers. An agreement for the jets is expected to come next month.

The Ukraine invasion, which Russia calls a “special military operation,” has raised security fears among many former Eastern Bloc countries.

NATO member Poland has vowed to boost military spending to 3 percent of gross domestic product and more than double the size of its army to deter any attacks.

South Korea to increase military cooperation with Europe

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, has vowed to beef up security cooperation with European countries sharing the values of democracy and market economies while boosting the country’s defence industry amid North Korea’s evolving nuclear and military threats.

President Yoon became the first South Korean leader to attend a NATO summit in Spain in June as an observer, warning of threats to western values.