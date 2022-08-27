Americas overtake Europe in monkeypox cases: report

More than two-thirds of newly confirmed monkeypox infection cases in the past few weeks have been recorded in the Americas, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.

While last week (August 15 to August 21) the number of cases reported globally declined by 21 percent, new cases increased in the Americas, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told media.

In the early stages of the outbreak, the largest number of infections was recorded in Europe, however, in the past four weeks, the Americas accounted for about 60.3 percent of new cases worldwide against Europe’s 38.7 percent.

As of Monday, ten countries had reported the highest cumulative number of cases globally. The US, Spain, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, the Netherlands, Peru and Portugal accounted for 88.9 percent of monkeypox cases reported globally.

On the other hand, some US media and experts are questioning the government’s response to the monkeypox outbreak.

Homosexual men at greatest risk of contraction

According to WHO “since the current global monkeypox outbreak emerged in Europe, the majority of cases have been found in men who have sex with men.”

“In particular those who have multiple and often anonymous partners – met at venues such as saunas, cruising bars and sex clubs, or through dating apps and sex parties,” the organisation added.

WHO advised the men who have sex with men (MSM) group to learn about ways to protect themselves from contracting the disease, consider limiting sexual partners and isolate if Monkeypox symptoms are found.

Taking steps to protect yourself and your partners from monkeypox can help lower your chance of getting monkeypox and can help slow its spread.

So far 48,227 people have contracted Monkeypox worldwide.