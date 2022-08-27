UN High Seas Treaty postponed until further negotiations

168 world governments had been negotiating the details of a new UN High Seas Treaty to safeguard the high seas and marine life, during a two-week session in New York, however, they could not come to an agreement in the end.

While we’re all disappointed that we did not end with a treaty today, there is stubborn, fierce, forceful hope. We cannot quite. We cannot rest. We must continue. The work goes on. #bbnj #igc5 #highseas #highseastreaty https://t.co/oGFqmOUGwk

— Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) August 27, 2022

A failed agreement

According to Kristina Gjerde the Senior High Seas Advisor for the Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), this agreement would have been very significant as “What happens on the high seas affects our coastal communities, affects our fisheries, affects our biodiversity – things we all care so much about.”

The negotiations focused on four key areas:

Marine protected areas

Environmental impact assessments

Providing finance and capacity building to developing countries

Sharing of marine genetic resources

Fishing catch limitations, shipping lane routes, and exploratory activities like deep-sea mining, which could be hazardous to marine life, would all be affected by the new treaty.

Limitations and risks

Only 1.2 percent of the world’s seas are protected, despite the fact that international waterways make up roughly two-thirds of them. The most recent international accord on ocean conservation was signed in 1982.

The high seas, which are international waterways where all nations have the right to fish, ship, and conduct research, were created by this agreement.

The growing hazards of climate change, overfishing, and shipping traffic pose a threat to marine species that exist outside of the 1.2 percent of protected areas.

Prior to the summit, more than 70 nations, including the UK, had previously decided to safeguard 30 percent of the world’s seas.

According to research published earlier this year and funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 10 to 15 percent of marine species are already on the verge of extinction.

Good luck next time

"While it's disappointing that the treaty wasn't finalized during the past two weeks of negotiations, we remain encouraged by the progress that was made," said Liz Karan with the NGO Pew Charitable Trusts.https://t.co/Ut6EvVhy1U

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 27, 2022

Although a deadline of the end of the year has been set, it is not yet known when nations will reunite to resume talks.

Between now and January, many international meetings on numerous topics are planned, including the UN General Assembly meeting and the COP27 annual climate conference.

Even if the treaty is signed, further work to protect the high seas will still need to be done.