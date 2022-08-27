LIVE: 185th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukraine’s president on Friday said
the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains
“very risky” after two of its six reactors were reconnected to
the grid following shelling that caused Europe’s largest nuclear
power plant to be disconnected for the first time in its
history.
07:43 CEST
Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar reiterated that the company won’t be selling their drones to 🇷🇺, because "money is not a priority" & "🇺🇦 is subjected to an unfair, aggressive and unreasonable attack".
You are a true friend @haluk & Bayraktar is now international brand of victory!
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 26, 2022
06:58 CEST
⚡️RFE/RL: Eyewitnesses report Russia moving heavy military equipment to Crimea.
Train cars loaded with heavy military equipment were spotted by eyewitnesses at the Taman railway station in Russia, which is at the entrance of the Kerch Bridge leading to the annexed Crimea.
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 27, 2022
