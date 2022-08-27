Volleyball: Title holders Poland win their World Championships opener

The Polish volleyball team defeated Bulgaria 3-0 in Katowice (25:12, 25:20, 25:20) in their opening game of the FIVB Volleyball World Championships. On Sunday, the co-hosts of the tournament will face Mexico.

Poland, who won the last two editions of the world championships, confirmed that they are among the favorites of this year’s event as well. They needed less than 90 minutes to win against the Bulgarians in straight sets.

Kamil Semeniuk scored the most points for the Polish side – 16. Captain Bartosz Kurek also significantly contributed to the victory, adding 13.

Poland’s next rivals on Sunday will be the Mexicans, who lost 0-3 to the US team in their first group match.

In the six-day group stage – in Ljubljana (Slovenia) and Katowice – each of the 24 participants of the World Championships will play three matches. Two best teams from each group, and four best among the all third-placed nations will advance to the Round of 16 and continue competing in the knockout stage.

The final match will be played on September 11 in Katowice.