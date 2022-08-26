Life on the frontlines: TVP World’s report

To talk about the current situation in Ukraine, especially the Mykolayiv region where Russians keep shelling buildings including residential areas, World News invited TVP World correspondent Donald Arleth, who recently came back from southern Ukraine.

During the interview, a special report, conducted by Mr Arleth, about the lives of Ukrainians living in the area was presented.

The report focused on the terrible living conditions of the people living along the front lines, as well as the standard of living and day-to-day tasks of Ukrainian fighters.



According to Donald Arleth people in Ukraine had to get used to the war, treating it as a part of everyday life. Despite what Ukrainians in the area are going through, they have to keep living, feeding their livestock and rebuilding each time their homes get flattened by bombs.