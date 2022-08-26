Business Arena 26.08

On Monday’s episode, our host David Kennedy started the edition with our main stories which were: Inflation levels in the US and the European energy crisis.

The US Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell took the podium at the annual Jackson Hole central banking conference in Wyoming saying that taming inflation levels are the Fed’s top priority, as the current levels of price growth affect all citizens but in particular, those struggling to make ends meet. Business Arena’s guest was Zbigniew Krysiak from the Institute of Schumann’s thought.

Also on the programme:

Prices on European gas markets have risen to levels never seen before, much to the worry of many countries as the heating season approaches.

Among other topics, we looked at, were:

US President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel up to USD 20,000 of student loan debts. According to Goldman Sachs, the scheme could potentially cost the US government up to USD 400 billion.

Ukraine is being granted a suspension on a USD 20 billion external debt repayment for 2 years.



The official opening of a two-way high-pressure gas pipeline in Strachocin, which connects the Polish hub in the Podkarpacie region with the Slovak hub Velke Kapuszany near the Ukrainian border.