Polish miner found dead

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

Polish mine rescue workers have found the body of a miner who was buried 850 metres below ground on Friday morning.

“After a nine-hour operation, rescuers on Friday evening reached the miner buried in the Knurów-Szczygłowice mine. A doctor pronounced him dead,” Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa (JSW), the mine’s owner wrote on Twitter.

According to earlier information from JSW, the accident occurred at 9.40 when the miner was buried by a cave-in.

The death brings the fatality count in Polish coal mines to 22 this year.

In June, one miner died after an accident at a coal mine in Bogdanka in eastern Poland, and in April, nine miners and a rescuer lost their lives when a series of methane explosions rocked the Pniówek coal mine in Pawłowice, southern Poland.

Earlier in April, a tremor, accompanied by a methane discharge at the Zofiowka mine, southern Poland, killed 10 miners.