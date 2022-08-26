Pulse of Culture 25.08

Art was always an essential component of national identity. How do Ukrainian artists and museum curators deal with the reality of the Russian invasion?

Instead of taking up arms, Ukrainian artists have picked up their brushes and chisels, and continue to remind the world of their nation’s heroic struggle against the Kremlin’s aggression.

Other cultural events presented in the episode: Lviv Opera perform “La bohème” at the Giacomo Puccini festival in Torre del Lago; 19th edition of the Singer’s Jewish Culture Festival in Warsaw; Polish archaeologists make an important discovery in Peru; the largest collection of century-old cinema organs in Porth, Wales.