Russian Arctic capabilities a strategic challenge for NATO: Stoltenberg

Russia’s capabilities in the North are a strategic challenge for NATO and the alliance needs a strong allied presence in the Arctic region, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during his Canada visit on Friday.

“The importance of the high North is increasing for NATO and for Canada because we see a significant Russian military buildup with new bases, new weapons system,” Mr Stoltenberg said in Cold Lake, Alberta.

NATO Secretary General was accompanied by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said that “the geopolitical situation has shifted over the past months, which is why understanding that Russia is an increasing concern to all of us makes it timely for us to share with the Secretary General and with NATO all the things that Canada is doing through NORAD.”

NORAD is an abbreviation of the North American Aerospace Defense Command – a combined organization of the United States and Canada that provides aerospace warning, air sovereignty, and protection for Canada and the continental United States.

On Thursday, Mr Stoltenberg, together with PM Trudeau, visited modernised military bases in northern Canada. The media stressed that Mr Stoltenberg is the first NATO Secretary General who has been invited to the Arctic. Defending the northern NATO flank has been an ever-more important task for the Alliance, especially in the context of Russian and Chinese ambitions.