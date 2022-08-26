Eastern Express 26.08

The daughter of Russian propagandist Aleksandr Dugin, Darya Dugina, was recently killed in a bombing in Moscow. It is said that her father was originally supposed to be the victim. The Russian authorities are accusing a Ukrainian woman who allegedly rented an apartment in the same building as Darya Dugina, who after the bombing left Russia for Estonia. However, the accusation has not been proven.

Russia’s so-called National Republican Army admitted that its group was behind the bombing. The group considers itself an anti-Putin resistance group. No one has yet verified the authenticity of the group as its members remain anonymous.

Opposition to Vladimir Putin in Russia is virtually non-existent as anyone going against the dictator is silenced or perceived by Moscow propaganda as someone going against the Russian state’s interest.

This episode further covers the topics of sanctions against Russian tourists, the Baltic States removing Soviet monuments, relations between Kosovo and Serbia and the situation in the Russian-occupied power plant in Zaporizhya .

To shed more light on these issues TVP World invited Oleksandr Khebert from The Kyiv Independent and Sergei Erofeev, a sociologist from Rutgers University.