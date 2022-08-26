Hollywood’s Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholicism

Renowned actor Shia LaBeouf just recently converted to Catholicism after his stay at a monastery with Franciscan Capuchin friars, in preparation for playing the role of Padre Pio in a new upcoming movie which focuses on the life of the Catholic saint. The celebrity announced his decision during an interview with Bishop Robert Barron on Thursday.

God works in mysterious ways

During the interview, Mr LaBeouf spoke about his battle with depression and suicidal thoughts. He recalled feeling shameful after being part of many public scandals. “The kind of shame that you forget how to breathe,” he stressed.

Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholicism after studying for 'Padre Pio' movie https://t.co/8xC3CnLDxg pic.twitter.com/kae8HVvJF4

— New York Post (@nypost) August 25, 2022

The actor said that he accepted the role in the movie for selfish reasons, to save his career. “I know now that God was using my ego to draw me to Him. Drawing me away from worldly desires. It was all happening simultaneously,” the celebrity emphasised.

He went on to say that during his time at the monastery he learned about the Catholic teaching and understanding of sin and forgiveness. Also, how meeting other people who had struggled morally helped him forgive himself. “I started hearing experiences of other depraved people who had found their way in this, and it made me feel like I had permission,” he stated.

Shia LeBeouf also emphasised how the traditional form of the Catholic mass had a great impact on his conversion.

In preparation for his Padre Pio role, Shia Labeouf says, Mel Gibson showed him where the Traditional Masses were hidden. https://t.co/Bq1RVmfvxh pic.twitter.com/GtGYzsuEmv

— JamestheCatholic (@TheNigerianTrad) August 25, 2022

Movies, scandals, laws suits

Shia LaBeouf starred in movies such as Furry, Honey Boy, the Transformers franchise and many others. His current film project “Padre Pio” is set to be finished in 2022.

Over the years Mr LaBeouf was involved in many scandals, spanning from him being arrested, later becoming an internet meme, and being sued for alleged abusive behaviour towards his two ex-girlfriends.