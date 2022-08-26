United Right would win August election says survey

Rafał Guz/PAP

The governing United Right coalition would retain power if elections were held in August, according to a new opinion poll.

Compared to a poll run by CBOS in early July support for Law and Justice, the dominant party in the ruling coalition and its partners, fell by 3 percentage points (pps). Civic Coalition saw its support increase by 3 percentage points.

Szymon Holownia’s Poland 2050 remained in third place and saw a slight rise in support. His party would take 10 percent, up 2 pps on July.

The hard-right Confederation would be the fourth party to enter parliament, if elections were held now, with 7 percent of respondents declaring their willingness to vote for the party.

The remaining parties would fail to cross the 5-percent threshold needed to get parliamentary seats, according to CBOS.

The expected turnout for an August election stood at 76 percent.

The survey was carried out on August 14 – 25, 2022 on a sample of 1,043 people.