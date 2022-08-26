Spanish Army sends 4 fighter jets and 130 soldiers to Estonia to boost NATO flank

The Spanish Army has sent four Eurofighter fighter jets and 130 soldiers to Estonia to boost the NATO flank. Spanish daily “La Razon” has written based on Madrid’s defence ministry sources.

The presence of the Spanish soldiers in the Estonian base of Amari is directly related to the increased security threat in Europe and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The first soldiers of the 130-people-strong contingent arrived in Estonia on August 14 to prepare the ground for the arrival of a larger group of military people, including aircraft engineers, medical personnel, and communication and logistics experts.

On Thursday, four Eurofighter jets took off from the military base located on the outskirts of Albacete in southwestern Sapin and headed to Estonia.

“Spanish jets, together with the German Army’s Eurofighter crafts, will be protecting the Baltic States against the continuous presence of Russian aircraft that fly over the region,” La Razon wrote.

The daily noted that Russian fighter jets, because of their frequent flyovers in the Baltic region, especially between the Kaliningrad region and Saint Petersburg, constitute a threat to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.