Russia spied on Ukrainian soldiers’ training: German press

According to the German weekly magazine “Spiegel”, Russian intelligence services secretly observed the training of Ukrainian soldiers in using Western weapons systems in Germany.

According to “Spiegel”, shortly after the training of Ukrainian soldiers began, the Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) spotted suspicious vehicles near the Idar-Oberstein military facilities in Rhineland-Palatinate and Grafenwoehr in Bavaria, from which the access roads to the barracks were presumably observed.

Small drones also flew over the training areas on several occasions to observe the training of Ukrainian soldiers, “Spiegel” reported.

German Security services also suspect that Moscow may have tried to track the mobile phone data of Ukrainian soldiers using radio scanners.

The Bundeswehr trained Ukrainian soldiers in the use of the Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzer, and in Grafenwoehr in Idar-Oberstein. In turn, US forces trained Ukrainians in using Western artillery systems, German media are noting.