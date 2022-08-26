World Volleyball Championships kick off in Poland and Slovenia

Today, the World Volleyball Championships start in Poland and Slovenia. The two countries will co-host the event between August 26 – September 11.

The Polish volleyball team, the current world champions, will play in Group C against the US, Mexico and Bulgaria. The matches will start on Friday afternoon. In their first match, Poland will take on Bulgaria.

In the first match of the Championships, Brazil defeated Cuba after a very even game. Cubans were close to defeating the three-time champions, but they finally lost in a tie-break.

The group stage of the event will last six days and teams are going to play in Katowice and Ljubljana. Each team will play three matches and the two best teams of each group will advance to the cup stage.

The final match will be played on September 11 in Katowice.

All matches of the Championships will be broadcast by the Polish Television, on TVP1 and TVP Sport channels.