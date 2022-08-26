Russian spy engaged in contacts with dozens of NATO officials

Russian spy Olga Kolobova had close relations with many NATO officers working in the Alliance’s headquarters in Italy. Her legend of a daughter of Peruvian and German parents has been created by the Russian military intelligence GRU.

The story began on August 8, 2005, when the Peruvian Civil Registration office of the Independencia District in Lima received an application for the inscription of a new Peruvian citizen into the country’s national citizen database. The would-be citizen stated that her name was Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera, and her lawyers presented a birth certificate from the civil registry of the seaside town of Callao. The paperwork – including the baptism certificate – was deemed false and registration of Maria Adela was denied, according to the reporters of the investigative journalist site Bellingcat.

Even though Maria Adela’s Peruvian citizenship was stillborn, her GRU commanders decided to persist with this identity for their spy. She received her first Russian passport in 2006, using exactly the same name and birth date.

The domestic Russian passport issued to “Maria Adela” belonged to a range that GRU had issued for domestic passports of at least six other GRU spies, including an officer indicted in the poisoning of Bulgarian arms manufacturer Emilian Gebrev, and another officer involved in the poisoning of Sergey Skripal.

Based on interviews with four people whom “Maria Adela” befriended in the next decade, she told those she met the following back story of her name and origin: she was the love child of a German father and a Peruvian mother, and was born in Callao, Peru. Her single mother had travelled with little “Maria Adela” to the Soviet Union in 1980, to attend the Olympic Games in Moscow.

However, her mother had to return home urgently and left little “Maria Adela” in the care of a Soviet family that she had apparently befriended. Her mother never returned, and “Maria Adela” grew up in Russia, having a difficult relationship with both her adoptive mother and her father. The abuse she allegedly received from her father was the reason she did not want to live in Russia and explained her desire to live and create a family in Western Europe.

“Maria Adela” lived in Malta with her then-boyfriend, but at some point moved to Ostia, near Rome, to take classes in gemology. In early 2013 she registered her own company in Italy – Serein SRL, its corporate goal listed as the production and trade of jewellery and luxury items.

Extensive spy career in Italy

It was in Naples that “Maria Adela’s” career as a Russian illegal spy peaked. Over the next three years, she became a fixture on the local social scene. She opened a jewellery and luxury items boutique, later turning it into a trendy club frequented by the local highlife, and eventually became the secretary of a charitable organisation that was also attended by members of the NATO command centre in Naples.

At some point in 2015, “Maria Adela” became the secretary of a local charitable organisation – the Lions Club Napoli Monte Nuovo – initially established by a Naples-based NATO officer. Oberstleutnant Thorsten S., a German Bundeswehr officer who in 2015 was treasurer of this Lions Club branch, remembers “Maria Adela” as a very active member trying to reinvigorate the club’s activities and attend all events.

Three NATO-affiliated acquaintances of “Maria Adela” interviewed by the investigative team said that in her role at the Lions Club, she interacted with many NATO staff, befriended a number of NATO officers and had frequent social interactions with them. One NATO employee who spoke to investigators on the condition of anonymity admitted to having a brief romantic relationship with Maria Adela.

But not all of the relationships she struck up were of a romantic nature. One of the people perceived as friendly with “Maria Adela” was Col. Sheila Bryant, then Inspector General for the U.S. Naval Forces in Europe and Africa. In her recollection, “Maria Adela” interacted socially not only with the American but also with Belgian, Italian and German NATO staff and officers.

While “Maria Adela” certainly had direct personal access to many NATO and US Navy officers at Naples it is not clear if she ever got physical access to the NATO base. Based on a variety of digital breadcrumbs and recollections from acquaintances, she however did attend many events organised by NATO or the US military – including NATO annual balls, various fund-raising dinners and the annual US Marine Corps balls.

In 2018, the fictitious “Maria Adela” flew back to Moscow one last time. On this occasion, however, she travelled on a new, third Russian passport. Like the previous two, this passport used a number from the GRU-assigned batches.

Her usually active social life evaporated, and none of the acquaintances that reporters spoke to remembers being informed by her of her plans to leave Italy for good, or the reasons for such a decision.

Based on the face recognition software and the talks with her acquaintances the reporters of Bellingcat found out that “Maria Adela” was the Russian spy Olga Kolobova. She was the only known secret Russian agent coming so close to NATO officials.