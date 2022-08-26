UK: Energy bills to rise 80 pct, putting millions at risk

British energy bills will rise 80 percent to an average of GBP 3,549 (USD 4,188) a year from October, regulator Ofgem announced on Friday , putting millions at risk of fuel poverty, charity National Energy Action said.

The new average bill for electricity and gas for 24 million households means energy bills will have almost tripled from October last year when they were an average of GBP 1,277, a major factor in inflation rising to a 40-year high.

Chief executive of National Energy Action, Adam Scorer, told Reuters the new price rise was “a disaster” that will send nine million households into fuel poverty, up from four million households in September 2021.

Fuel poverty is determined if a household has to spend more than 10 percent of its income on power bills, he explained.

🚨 | Energy price cap confirmed to rise to £3,549 – up 280% on last winter

💥 Reliance on foreign gas is why bills are so high.

🟢 In pursuing cleaner energy production, the UK has exposed itself to worldwide energy markets and lost energy securityhttps://t.co/sZUcowMQh6

— Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) August 26, 2022

Ofgem said it was not giving projections for January when a new cap will take effect because the market remained too volatile, but it said the market for gas in winter means that prices could get “significantly worse” through 2023.

Energy bills have soared this year after wholesale gas and power prices, already rising after the COVID-19 pandemic, surged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Moscow’s move to curtail gas exports to Europe.

MAP OF THE DAY: Day-ahead electricity prices in Europe are eye-watering, with lots of countries setting record highs for today. Notable to see the Nordics close to €400 per MWh, and Germany at €600. Before 2020, anything above €75-100 was considered expensive| #EnergyCrisis pic.twitter.com/RyTrbJ4Mxl

— Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) August 23, 2022

The two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister have clashed over how to respond.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak’s proposals, which include suspending environmental levies or cutting a sales tax, have been dismissed by analysts as too little to avert the unprecedented hit to household budgets.