Experts puzzled by Russia’s mass gas burn-off as energy crisis looms

Even amid skyrocketing energy prices in Europe, Russia is still burning off enormously large amounts of natural gas, BBC News reported on Friday, citing obtained data.

As the website pointed out, according to experts, a Russian plant in the vicinity of the country’s border with Finland is burning approximately USD 10 mln worth of gas every day. The enormous amounts of carbon dioxide and soot that are being produced worry scientists because they could speed up the melting of the Arctic ice.

Citing analysis by Rystad Energy, BBC reported that some 4.34 mln cubic metres of gas are currently being burned by the flare (flare stacks are primarily used for burning off flammable gas released by safety valves during unplanned over-pressuring of plant equipment) each day.

The flare is coming from a new LNG plant at Portovaya, north-west of St Petersburg. The first indications that something was wrong came from Finns who crossed the local border early this summer and saw a big flame on the horizon.

The size of this fire has baffled specialists, despite the fact that burning off gas is commonly done at processing facilities and is often performed for technical or safety reasons.

“I have never seen an LNG plant flare so much,” Dr Jessica McCarty, Miami University of Ohio’s expert on satellite data, stressed. “Starting around June, we saw this huge peak, and it just did not go away. It has stayed very anomalously high,” she added.

As scientists warn, both environmental and financial costs mount each day as the flare continues to burn.

Russia’s state-controlled energy giant Gazprom, which owns the plant, has not commented on the matter.