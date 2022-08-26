US plans to name its military mission supporting Ukraine

In the coming weeks, the US administration plans to name its military mission supporting Ukraine and appoint a general to lead the training and assistance effort, an anonymous US official said.

The naming of the operation formally recognizes the US effort within the military, akin to how the Pentagon dubbed the missions in Iraq and Afghanistan Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

The naming of the training and assistance is significant bureaucratically, as it typically entails long-term, dedicated funding and the possibility of special pay, ribbons and awards for service members participating in the effort. The selection of a general, expected to be a two- or three-star, reflects the creation of a command responsible to coordinate the effort, a shift from the largely ad hoc effort to provide training and assistance to the Ukrainians for years.

The Pentagon did not confirm the information but spokesman Patrick Ryder said that “it is a concept worth looking into”.

Last Wednesday, the US promised nearly USD 3 billion more in long-term security aid to Ukraine, the biggest weapons assistance package since Russia invaded six months ago. The package includes advanced surface-to-air defence systems, up to 24 counter-artillery radar systems, nearly 250,000 rounds of artillery munitions, drones and spare parts, the Pentagon said.

It also includes funding to train Ukrainian forces on how to use Western-provided weapons, defence officials said.

The package will fund contracts for a total of three types of drones and other weaponry, ammunition and equipment, but many items may not see the battlefront for a year or two.

The latest security assistance package is designed to help Ukraine build its military in the long term, the Pentagon said, and streamline the dozens of systems provided by allies since the Feb. 24 invasion. Before the war, the Ukrainian military largely consisted of Soviet-era systems. In the past six months, much of the weapons and munitions delivered to help Ukraine defend itself have come from North Atlantic Treaty Organization states.