Lech Poznań advances to UEFA Europa Conference League group stage

Lech Poznań has knocked out Luxembourg’s F91 Dudelange in the final qualifying round and advanced to the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage. The second Polish football club in the competition – Raków Częstochowa – lost 2-0 to Slavia Praha and was eliminated.

Despite underwhelming performance, Lech Poznań managed to draw against the Luxembourg champions. In the first leg, the Polish side won 2-0 and advanced to the group stage. Now, it may face some remarkable teams, such as Fiorentina, FC Basel, Partizan Belgrad, 1. FC Koeln and West Ham.

In the match against F91 Dudelange players from Poznań had a chance to score very early in the game but failed. They decided to go for the draw and gave the initiative to their opponents resulting in the loss of a goal just shortly before the end of the first half.

Yet, Lech Poznań recovered in the second half. Taking initiative paid off just after an hour’s play when Poland’s champion scored. The result did not change which made Lech Poznań the first Polish team to reach the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

Raków Częstochowa was less lucky. Despite winning 2-1 a week ago, it failed to qualify for the group stage of the competition. They had several potential scoring opportunities against Slavia Prague but failed to convert them into goals. Raków’s opponents, much more experienced in the European competition, scored one goal in the second half and the victory was sealed in the last minutes of overtime.

Clubs participating in the UEFA Europa Conference League have a chance to greatly improve their finances. Even being eliminated in the 4th stage of the competition means a pay-out of EUR750,000, while teams which qualify receive EUR2.94 million. Winning a group stage match means receiving EUR 500,000, while a draw is worth EUR166,000. Winners of each group receive an additional EUR 650,000.

The draw of the groups for the UEFA Europa Conference League will take place today in Istanbul. 32 teams will be divided into eight groups of four.