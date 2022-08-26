LIVE: 184th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the
world narrowly avoided a radiation disaster on Thursday as the
last regular line supplying electricity to Ukraine’s
Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was restored hours
after being cut.
07:36 CEST
Explosions occurred around midnight near occupied Kherson
About midnight, local sources reported the sounds of explosions in the direction of Antonivka, where Kherson's only road bridge across the Dnipro is located.
07:11 CEST
U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Putin
to halt armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhia
nuclear plant must be demilitarized.
