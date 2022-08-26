LIVE: 184th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the

world narrowly avoided a radiation disaster on Thursday as the

last regular line supplying electricity to Ukraine’s

Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was restored hours

after being cut.

07:36 CEST



Explosions occurred around midnight near occupied Kherson

About midnight, local sources reported the sounds of explosions in the direction of Antonivka, where Kherson's only road bridge across the Dnipro is located.

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 26, 2022

07:11 CEST



U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Putin

to halt armed attacks on Ukraine and said the Zaporizhzhia

nuclear plant must be demilitarized.