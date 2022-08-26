Ukraine narrowly prevents nuclear disaster: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the world narrowly avoided a radiation disaster as electricity to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was cut out for hours due to Russian shelling in the area, allegations that Moscow denied.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnects from Ukraine grid for first time

The president said Russian shelling on Thursday sparked fires in the ash pits of a nearby coal power station that disconnected the reactor complex, Europe’s largest such facility, from the power grid.

Back-up diesel generators ensured power supply that is vital for cooling and safety systems at the plant, he said, praising the Ukrainian technicians who operate the plant under the gaze of the Russian military.

Residents of occupied Enerhodar where Zaporizhzhia NPP is located recorded this anonymous video, telling about Russian behavior and occupation

They covered their faces, fearing for safety

They covered their faces, fearing for safety pic.twitter.com/tN0GkrhLZO

“If our station staff had not reacted after the blackout, then we would have already been forced to overcome the consequences of a radiation accident,” he said in an evening address. “Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster,” he stressed.

Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said it had been the first complete disconnection in the plant, which has become a hotspot in the six-month-old war.

For the first time ever russian terrorists de-facto disconnected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from the Ukrainian electricity grid. It generates ~25% of the electricity needed by our country. Tell me about popular uprisings in your countries due to utility bills hikes

The Russian forces captured the plant in March and have controlled it since, although Ukrainian technicians still operate it.

UN seeks access

The United Nations is seeking access to the plant and has called for the area to be demilitarised. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officials are “very, very close” to being able to visit Zaporizhzhia, agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday.

Nuclear experts have warned of the risk of damage to the plant’s spent nuclear fuel pools or its reactors. Cuts in power needed to cool the pools could cause a disastrous meltdown.