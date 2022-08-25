NATO’s eastern flank’s weakest spot: TVP World’s report

TVP World’s Marek Steele-Zieliński’s report on the Suwałki Gap, a narrow corridor connecting Poland and Lithuania and separating Russia’s Kaliningrad Region and Lukashenka’s Belarus, that is widely considered the most vulnerable geographic point of NATO’s eastern flank.

The eastern flank of NATO is largely made up of former Warsaw Pact states and even some former Soviet republics. The West may have thought that with the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO had lost much of its meaning, but the precise reason why the countries of Central and Eastern Europe wanted NATO membership was that their proximity to Russia still constituted a threat.

If the Russian invasion of Georgia in 2008, the annexation of Crimea and the war in the Donbas in 2014, did not convince everyone that Russia still constitutes a legitimate threat to the region’s countries, then the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 was a rude awakening.

The Suwałki Gap, wedged between Russia’s Kaliningrad Region and Belarus controlled by Putin’s ally, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, is widely considered the weakest spot on NATO’s eastern flank.

TVP World’s Marek-Steele Zieliński researched the subjects and interviewed the locals who live in the potential hotspot, both regular residents and local officials.