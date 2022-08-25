Warsaw Zoo to be renamed in honour of director, his wife, who saved Jews

Warsaw City Council has voted on Thursday to rename the city’s zoological garden in memory of Jan Żabiński, the director of Warsaw Zoo, and Antonina Żabińska, his wife, who used the zoo’s facilities to shelter Jews from Nazi German persecution during World War Two.

The Warsaw Zoo published a post on its Facebook profile, clearly happy with this outcome.

“Thanks to our initiative, the patrons of the capital’s [zoological] garden will be individuals who have forever left a mark on the history of this place.”

The name will come into effect on January 1, 2023.

“It will be a wonderful start of the year in which on March 11, 2023, we will celebrate the 95th anniversary of the opening of a zoo in the Warsaw district of Praga.”

Jan Żabiński (1987-1974) was responsible for organising the Warsaw Zoological Garden and served as its director since it opened in 1929. The German occupiers kept him in a caretaker role, while also carrying away many of the animals to zoos in the Third Reich. Żabiński worked together with the Polish resistance, the Home Army, and used the facilities of the Warsaw zoo to store the Home Army’s weapons. His involvement with the Home Army came to light after the war and he was fired as the zoo’s director in 1951, in spite of the Herculean effort he put into rebuilding the zoo.

But Żabiński and his wife, Antonina Żabińska nee Erdman (1908-1971), are best known for their role in offering refuge to Jews who escaped from the Warsaw Ghetto. It was a risky endeavour, as under Nazi occupation anyone offering any sort of assistance to Jews was liable to be murdered, often together with their family and sometimes even neighbours.

Hundreds of escapees from the ghetto passed through the Warsaw zoological garden, hiding in the villa on the premises of the zoo which the German occupiers allowed the Żabiński couple to continue to reside in. The rescuees included Rachela Auerbach, a writer, Magdalena Gross, a sculptor, and Samuel Koenigswein, a boxer, along with his family. The Yad Vashem Institute recognised their contribution to saving Jews from the Holocaust and awarded the couple the title of the Righteous Among the Nations of the World.

American author Diane Ackerman published “The Zookeeper’s Wife”, a non-fiction account of the Żabińskis heroic deeds, in 2007. The book was adapted into a film, released in 2017, starring Jessica Chastain as Antonina and Belgian actor Johan Heldenbergh as Jan, albeit it fictionalised large parts of the story.