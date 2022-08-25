Scientists call for prompt measures in Odra disaster

Lech Muszyński/PAP

A group of scientists has appealed to the government for a new river management policy to prevent a repeat of the environmental disaster that has affected the River Odra.

Thousands of fish have been killed in the Odra, Poland’s second longest river, in one of the most worst ecological calamities to strike Poland in recent years.

Just what killed the fish remains a mystery.

The scientists said that without changes to the national river management system disasters could recur with increasing frequency on Poland’s rivers.

They urged the government to abandon plans to control the Odra, arguing that it should be restored to its natural state.

The scientists, affiliated to a Science for Nature movement sponsored by several colleges and the Polish Academy of Sciences, also emphasised that prompt improvements in management were needed.

“Without changes to the way rivers are controlled in Poland we will be able to observe similar incidents more and more often,” they wrote.