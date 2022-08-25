World News 25.08

Russians are abducting Ukrainian children from the occupied territories, Russia is using oil extracted by a French oil company to make aviation fuel, and Mexican journalists protest following a series of murders targetting their colleagues. This and much more in the Thursday edition of World News.

Different dimension of the war in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Independence Day had a special meaning this year, as the country has been bravely defending itself against Russian aggression for half a year. While the focus has been on the war itself, the aggression unleashed by Russia can and should be viewed in a slightly different context, one that shows what lies beneath the surface.

Six months in the trenches

Despite being outgunned, Ukrainian defenders managed to hold the enemy back, until the arrival of NATO-supplied weapons. However, Ukraine’s future is not yet assured. One worrying development today is that the Russian army managed to disconnect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant from the Ukrainian power grid.

French cash, Ukrainian blood

Fuel is a strategic necessity in any war. A Siberian gas field, partly owned by TotalEnergies, a French oil company, reportedly regularly supplies a refinery producing jet fuel for Russian warplanes.

Traces of the occupants removed

Following in the footsteps of Estonia, Latvia is now moving towards removing Soviet-era monuments. Latvia is trying to cleanse its public spaces of unwanted souvenirs left behind by the occupiers. In Riga’s Uzvaras Park, the dismantling of its central figure, the obelisk, has begun today. But not without differences in opinion. TVP World’s special correspondent to Latvia, Inese Šuļžanoka, reported from the Latvian capital.

Call for justice

Journalists gathered in front of Mexico’s State Prosecutor’s office in protest at a series of murders of reporters in recent weeks. The protest comes days after the arrest of former Attorney General Jesús Murillo in connection to the case of 43 missing students in 2014.

Fear of the dark

The United Kingdom is plagued by rising crime rates, especially in violent crime. As random homicides occur more often, another person was killed on the streets of Liverpool. The shooting captured the eye of the media and horrified residents.

US envoys in Kosovo

Diplomats from the United States travelled to Kosovo to try and defuse the growing tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. The atmosphere in the Balkans has heated up once again over a licence plate dispute.

Border protection

Lithuania is stepping up efforts to protect its territorial waters and the land border with Russia. As the Interior Minister of Lithuania mentioned, a new radar system and fleet of amphibious vehicles will offer additional help for border guards to react quickly in a moment of need.

Suwałki Gap report

TVP World’s Marek Steele-Zieliński’s report on the Suwałki Gap, a narrow corridor connecting Poland and Lithuania and separating Russia’s Kaliningrad Region and Lukashenka’s Belarus, is widely considered the most vulnerable geographic point of NATO’s eastern flank.

