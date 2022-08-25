Russian MoD admits to rocket strike that killed 25 on Ukraine’s Independence Day

On Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Defence admitted responsibility for the strike against the Chapylne (Dnipropetrovsk Region) railway station, and the surrounding residential area.

“More than 200 Ukrainian armed forces reservists were killed and 10 pieces of combat hardware heading to the active combat zone in the Donbas were destroyed by a direct missile hit of a military train on the Chaplyne railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region,” said Igor Konashenkov, the Russian MoD spokesperson, during his daily press briefing.

But the Ukrainian side says that the Russian rockets struck civilians.

“I’ve received information. Russia has launched missiles against the Dnipropetrovsk region. […] [15 killed,] 50 people were injured. Unfortunately, the death toll could increase. This is our life every day. This is how Russia got prepared for this UN session,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address to the UN Security Council. He addressed the Security Council on Wednesday, August 24, which coincided with the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence and was precisely six months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Indeed, the death toll has risen to 25 dead on Thursday, after more bodies were recovered from the rubble.

The attack took the residents by complete surprise. “There was no sound. Nothing at all was heard. Just an explosion is all. Fire, explosion and fire started,” local resident Tatyana told Reuters.

One of the victims was an 11-year-old-boy. The power of the blast hurled his body through his room’s window. “We looked for him there, in the ruins, and he was lying here,” the boy’s father, Sergiy, told the reporters as he was burying his son in the garden. “Nobody knew that he was here. Nobody knew.”

Aside from notifying the UN Security Council of the attack, it was brought up by President Zelenskyy in his nightly address.

“We will without any doubt evict the invaders from our land. No trace of this evil will remain in our free Ukraine,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader vowed that Ukraine will make Russia held accountable for everything it has done.