Eastern Express 25.08

The New Belarus Conference took place on August 8–9, in Vilnius, Lithuania. It was convened by the office of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a 2020 presidential candidate, who was seen as having actually won the presidential vote by those who oppose the Lukashenka regime. What is the status of the opposition in Belarus two years after the presidential election, which a large section of the international community recognises as fraudulent?

The announcement of the election results sparked mass protests that lasted for seven months. During the rallies, 33,000 people, politicians, activists, and journalists, were arrested. Raman Pratasievich, editor-in-chief of the Nexta news portal, was snatched from an aeroplane after his flight was diverted and forced to land in Minsk, resulting in an international scandal that has often been referred to as an act of airborne piracy.

The fate of hundreds of journalists, opposition activists, and regular people was sealed as they became political prisoners of the Lukashenka regime.

Two Belsat television journalists Katsyaryna Andreyeva and Darya Chultsova were arrested on November 15 while they were covering a rally in Minsk commemorating anti-government protester Raman Bandarenka, who died from injuries sustained in a beating by a group of masked assailants. Rights activists claim the attackers were affiliated with the government of authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The two journalists were just doing their job trying to uncover the truth, which in Lukashenka’s Belarus is a crime.

Some of the Belarusian opposition have emigrated abroad to continue working for democracy. Two weeks ago, a conference of representatives of the Belarusian anti-Lukashenka opposition was held in Vilnius on the eve of the second anniversary of the rigged presidential elections in Belarus and the wave of mass public protests that followed. This was a great reminder to the world community that the Belarusian nation wants to survive and will not let Lukashenka and his clique smother the flame of liberty.

With Russia tightening its grip on Lukashenka, whose dependency on Putin became even more pronounced as economic problems began to bite, Belarus is at a crossroads. The question we should be asking now is whether its people can cast away the chains without significant changes shaking up the political scene in Moscow first, and whether the West could have done more to help Belarusians oust Lukashenka when the protests were at their peak.

Eastern Express’ guest

Professor Pavel Usau, a Belarusian political scientist, was invited to shed more light on the issue.