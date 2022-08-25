Angolan elections: ruling party likely to stay in power, but with diminished majority

The ruling MPLA which has been in power for nearly five decades is likely to remain in power. After 86 pct. of the ballots were counted, the party won 52.08 pct. of the votes, with the main opposition party UNITA on 42.98 pct.

Angolan elections to decide future of relations with Russia

Angola woke up to election heat on Wednesday as voters rushed to ballot boxes with youths casting their votes to boost the main opposition…

The result will allow MPLA and the incumbent President Joao Lourenço, whose term runs concurrently with that of the legislature, to stay in power for another five-year term.

The results have sparked anger in the capital of Luanda, which voted overwhelmingly for UNITA.

“The 500,000 jobs we were promised is a lie…we have nothing. Where is the California they promised us?” said Paulo Tomas, a 30-year-old unemployed man. “There is no California. The youth want change. Enough of blah blah blah, enough of the lies.”

Lourenço had promised change and broad-based prosperity when he won the elections in 2017. But though he saw some success in fighting corruption, his promise to reduce poverty failed to materialise. Half of the country’s population is poor, even though Angola is experiencing rapid economic growth thanks to its oil exports. Angola is the second largest producer of crude oil in all of Africa.

“Voters reacted with a lot of incredulity and disbelief,” Angolan political analyst Claudio Silva told Reuters. UNITA’s vice-presidential candidate Abel Chivukuvuku told Portuguese TSF radio that the party was considering contesting the election results because they do not “correspond to reality”.

The National Electoral Commission announced the results soon after the polls closed. This is common for modern methods of ballot counting but has sparked suspicions in Angola, where it usually took days to announce the results. In 2017 for example, the final results were announced two weeks after the vote.

The narrower split has also caused some concern. In the last elections held in 2017, UNITA made major gains, and MPLA lost support, but still maintained an undeniable majority. This time, there are fears that the tighter electoral race results may lead to discontent and potential accusations of electoral fraud, and may result in post-electoral violence.

Angolan electoral system and politics

The elections to the unicameral parliament with 220 seats, use a system in which 130 MPs are elected from nationwide open party lists and 90 MPs are elected from five 18-seat constituencies. Seats are allocated proportionally and the president is elected simultaneously with the MPs, with the post going to the leader of the party that wins the most votes, first-past-the-post fashion.

The MPLA (People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola) and UNITA (National Union for the Total Independence of Angola) are the country’s two major parties, both stemming from left-wing liberation movements that fought against Portuguese colonial control. MPLA began as a Marxist-Leninist formation but has since evolved to social democratic positions, while UNITA underwent an even more massive transformation, as it is considered a big-tent centre-to-centre-right party, far from its original Maoist orientation.

Following Portugal’s withdrawal from the country, Angola plunged into a civil war lasting most of its history and claiming the lives of hundreds of thousands. The most recent bout of violence erupted following the 1992 elections, in which MPLA won a majority. It took until 2002 to reach a peace agreement.