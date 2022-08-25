Italian giants Juventus to sign Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik

Juventus is set to sign Poland and Marseille striker Arkadiusz Milik initially on loan, with the player in Turin on Thursday. Sky Sports Italia have reported that the deal has now been completed with Milik undergoing a medical and due to sign a contract in the evening.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Juve will sign Milik on loan for a season, costing them EUR 1m with an option to make the move permanent next summer for EUR 7m.

Milik will provide competition for Serbian centre forward Dusan Vlahovic who has started his Juventus career without quite the same gusto he showed at Fiorentina. He is likely to be in line to make his debut for the club at the weekend against Roma.

Arkadiusz Milik began his career with Rozwój Katowice’s youth squad. In 2011, he signed a one-year contract with Górnik Zabrze, and in 2012 he moved to the German Bundesliga, to Bayer Leverkusen and later went out on FC Augsburg and Ajax respectively.

In 2015–16, Ajax made the move permanent, for a reported EUR 2.8m fee. While playing for Ajax, Milik became one of the top goalscorers in the Dutch Eredivisie. In the summer of 2016, with his star on the rise he joined Italian club Napoli for EUR 35m, replacing the incredibly prolific Gonzalo Higuaín.

In January 2021, he joined French club Marseille on loan from Napoli. Milik spent two full seasons in Ligue 1, scoring an impressive 30 goals in 55 games for Marseille.

Milik represented Poland at UEFA Euro 2016 helping his country reach the quarter-finals. He also took part in Poland’s underwhelming 2018 World Cup campaign. He has amassed 62 caps and notched up 16 goals for the national team.