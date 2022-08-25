Ukraine fends off invasion thanks to Poland’s help: artist & frontline medic

Taras “Antytila” Topolia, a rapper, soldier and frontline medic risking his life to defend his homeland, recounted to TVP World the horrifying images from the frontlines, images of “severed legs and arms” of Ukrainian soldiers hit by Russian mortar fire but also about “a lot of lives” saved.

“Our battalion is recovering because we have, unfortunately, a lot of losses… We now have 40 kids that Russians left without their fathers. It is a hard time for Ukraine,” he said, stressing that his “battalion was fighting and we will continue fighting the Russians.”

“During these six months, we definitely saved a lot of lives of our brothers in arms,” Mr Topolia said.

“We have high morale,” he went on to highlight, adding that “Ukrainians are a very brave people.”

TVP World’s guest explicitly said that Ukrainians “are standing against the Russians” also because of the help provided to them by Poland and its people.

“Three hundred tanks we received from Poland are a huge help… We will never forget this,” he said. “We are not fighting just for our freedom or independence. We are fighting for the whole of Europe. We are fighting for values and principles that are the same as yours.”

“We feel that we know that we are allies with Poland. Every day we understand it and we know it,” he said, adding that Ukraine could celebrate its Independence Day “because of Poland’s help.”

Life on and behind the frontlines

Mr Topolia said that it was the first one-month leave for him and his brothers-in-arms from the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces battalion. The purpose of this leave is for the soldiers to recover their strength and take a break from the struggle. In one week’s time, they would be back on the frontline.

TVP World’s guest also referred to some claims that representatives of the Millennial generation, with him being one of them, could not remember the hardships of war or the uncertainty of the Cold War. Denouncing the characteristics of snowflakes often ascribed to the said generation, Mr Topolia stressed that this generation “is on the right side of the war. We are on the light side of the war. We are fighting for the truth and doing this for our kids.

Answering the question about his family’s whereabouts, Mr Topolia said that they were safe and sound in the US – a fact from which he drew great “power to fight”.

“They are in a safe place and under cover of love.”

If you are interested in hearing more from the man who has not only survived the atrocities of Russia’s war at its frontlines but also saved lives of those fighting for every inch of their homeland, click the video above.