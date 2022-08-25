More victims from coach crash in Croatia to be transported to Poland

The Polish Medical Air Rescue (LPR) will transport, to Poland, on Thursday, three patients who were injured in a coach crash in Croatia, Poland’s health ministry reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health stated that the three patients being transported from Croatia would be placed in hospitals in the Mazowieckie province.

“It is possible that the transport of another three patients will take place next week,” added the ministry. “The LPR’s operations centre is in contact with doctors from Zagreb.”

Twelve people died and a further 32 were injured when their coach veered off a motorway north of the Croatian capital Zagreb and crashed into a ditch on August 6. All of the crash victims were Polish citizens who were making a pilgrimage to Medjugorje.

So far, 17 victims have already been transferred to Poland.