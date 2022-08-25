China’s Baidu reveals its first quantum computer called Qianshi

Having revealed its first quantum computer on Thursday, Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc said it was ready to make it available to external users, joining the global competition to apply the technology to practical uses.

Dubbed “Qianshi”, the Baidu-developed quantum computer has a 10-quantum-bit (qubit) processor, Baidu said in a statement, adding that it has also developed a 36-qubit quantum chip.

Quantum computing has been the next big technological thing for years with companies and governments fervently promoting its potential. Operating in significantly cold temperatures, the machines are expected to reach unprecedented speeds and bring computing and operational efficiency to a new astronomic level.

The field, however, remains a pioneering one and the application of the technology is still a vastly uncharted territory limited to very basic use by a small group of early clients.

Technologically advanced global actors such as the United States, China and the European Union have massively invested in quantum computing projects. Each of the competitors entertains ambitions to run at the helm of this trailblazing technological exploit often considered as one of the cornerstones on which the new global supremacy will rest.

Around USD 16.4 billion is how much global governments and companies are forecast to invest in quantum development by the end of 2027, market researcher IDC found out.

US tech giant IBM, for its part, has boasted plans to make a quantum computer ready for commercial use in 2025 with a more-than-4,000 qubit processor. IBM has so far released quantum processors with 127 qubits but has not made them publicly available.

Alphabet Inc’s Google is also on the way to developing a computer with 1,000,000 qubits by the end of this decade.